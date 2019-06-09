State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $24.73 Million Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,655 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $914,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,077 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $592,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,099,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,410,000 after purchasing an additional 122,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,529,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

