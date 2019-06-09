State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $13.65 Million in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Stock

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 198,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

GIB stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 141,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,231. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.34%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

