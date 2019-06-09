Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 393,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $21.87 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

