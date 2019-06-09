Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5925 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Spire has a payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $85.24 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.74 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Spire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

