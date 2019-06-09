Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5925 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Spire has a payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.
Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $85.24 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.24.
In related news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Spire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
