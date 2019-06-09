Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.58

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $10,284.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00007469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Bisq and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00038231 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00025478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.79 or 0.02396356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00043236 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

