Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 25.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $45,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,925.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,559 shares of company stock valued at $381,689. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 609.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

