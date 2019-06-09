Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price

Headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NOK stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

