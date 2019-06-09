SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) Receives €12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.50 ($14.53).

AM3D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €10.80 ($12.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million and a PE ratio of -11.08. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €5.63 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of €37.35 ($43.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.53.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

