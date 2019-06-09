Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. SunTrust Banks cut Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SMPL opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $24.10.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 82.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.4% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 48.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $88,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

