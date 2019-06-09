Sharder Reaches 1-Day Volume of $361,449.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $361,449.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00399505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.02407309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00152508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

