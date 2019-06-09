Shard Reaches Market Capitalization of $453,451.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $453,451.00 and $1.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,016,259 coins and its circulating supply is 14,941,608 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

