SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

