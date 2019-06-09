Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 8.4%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) shares shot up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.32. 4,738,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,392,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SESN. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 34.4% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth $60,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

