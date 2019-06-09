Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $51.89.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
