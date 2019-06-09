Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 209,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 83,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Story: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.