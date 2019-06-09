Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Given $18.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.37) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Senesco Technologies an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Senesco Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ELOX opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Senesco Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $24.60.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Senesco Technologies Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senesco Technologies (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senesco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senesco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.