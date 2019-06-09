Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $40,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 733,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,114,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 573,087 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 306,116 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.54.

SMTC stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.81. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,314,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,023.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $274,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,820.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,514 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,374 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

