Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.40

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.40 and last traded at $136.12, with a volume of 1220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.98.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,653,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

