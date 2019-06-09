Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 28.6%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) shares were up 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 171,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.
About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
