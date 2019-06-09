Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.55.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.15. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $367,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,596,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,082,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

