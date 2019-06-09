Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 104.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $138,608.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $91,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,490 shares of company stock worth $69,086,882. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of CRM opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

