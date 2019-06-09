Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 22,904 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,812,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,393,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

HST opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

