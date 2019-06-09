SaluS (SLS) Price Reaches $14.87 on Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. SaluS has a total market cap of $15.05 million and $4,275.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can now be bought for $14.87 or 0.00190438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, SaluS has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00077942 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001782 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006784 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000859 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.