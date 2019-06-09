Royce & Associates LP Takes $308,000 Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

