Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 11,016 Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Avista by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avista by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $83,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $54,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,982 shares of company stock worth $211,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

