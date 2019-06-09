Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 3,175 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,983.93 ($38.99).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,530.50 ($33.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49). The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

