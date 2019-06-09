Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $151,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $17,506,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.37. The company had a trading volume of 335,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,952. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $366.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Stephens upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.90.

WARNING: “Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/roper-technologies-inc-nyserop-shares-sold-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.