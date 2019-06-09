Ronald O. Perelman Buys 30,000 Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Stock

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 30,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $695,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of REV opened at $23.33 on Friday. Revlon Inc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revlon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Revlon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Revlon by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revlon in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

