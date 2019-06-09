Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 1689750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

About Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

