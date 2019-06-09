Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $973,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

