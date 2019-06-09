Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.94 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $138,608.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,490 shares of company stock valued at $69,086,882. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of CRM opened at $161.27 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

