RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $133.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the highest is $134.00 million. RMR Group posted sales of $62.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $676.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.90 million to $678.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $535.41 million, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $541.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 117,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.36. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RMR Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RMR Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RMR Group by 104.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

