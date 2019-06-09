Rivetz (RVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $797.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $690,656.00 and approximately $797.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00403832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.02479395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00151005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

