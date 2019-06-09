Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

RIOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Riot Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

