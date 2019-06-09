Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 21,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $109,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,622 shares of company stock worth $184,713.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

