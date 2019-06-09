Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.26 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $345.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

