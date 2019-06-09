Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $5.25. Rewalk Robotics shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 4155575 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. Analysts forecast that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rewalk Robotics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Rewalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/rewalk-robotics-nasdaqrwlk-shares-gap-down-to-5-25.html.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.