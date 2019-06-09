Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Danaher by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 183,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $24,143,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,702,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 453,448 shares of company stock worth $59,724,640 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

