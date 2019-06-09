Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,467,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,820 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $31,557,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,057,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,207,000 after purchasing an additional 529,995 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,372,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 848.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 240,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215,387 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $44.21 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

