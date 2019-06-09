RefToken Price Down 34.7% Over Last Week (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, RefToken has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One RefToken token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. RefToken has a total market cap of $279,279.00 and $1.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $760.21 or 0.09788331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000299 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001749 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000628 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

