Refereum (RFR) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Refereum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $8.88 million and $2.85 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00403098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.02447864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00148866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,746,829,189 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

