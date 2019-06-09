Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,679,000. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,461,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth $19,296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,606,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,115,000 after buying an additional 285,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Redwood Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. Nomura began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/redwood-trust-inc-nyserwt-stake-increased-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.