Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $894,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Umpqua by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.29 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-894000-position-in-umpqua-holdings-corp-nasdaqumpq.html.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.