Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Now Covered by Align Research

Analysts at Align Research started coverage on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating and a GBX 11 ($0.14) price target on the stock. Align Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 7.15 ($0.09) on Friday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.20 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

