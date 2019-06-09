Quant 1-Day Volume Hits $4.40 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00049329 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market capitalization of $38.01 million and $4.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00555110 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002327 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009282 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,777,236 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

