QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0027

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $959,330.00 and approximately $267,270.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,163,509 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

