Pure Trading Down 49.7% This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $14,020.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.01831991 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006875 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002088 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000928 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000367 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

