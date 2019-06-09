Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) versus Everest Re Group (NASDAQ:RE) Head-To-Head Review

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Everest Re Group pays out 120.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

48.2% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -6.98% -5.19% -1.34% Everest Re Group 3.19% 3.08% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Protective Insurance and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 7 2 0 2.22

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $252.11, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.59 -$34.08 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $7.38 billion 1.39 $103.55 million $4.65 54.33

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Protective Insurance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

