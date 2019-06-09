Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,218 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. 1,242,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Nomura cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $2,022,924.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,403.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total value of $521,431.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,919.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,197 shares of company stock worth $25,204,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

