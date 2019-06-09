Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 304 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $71,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,988,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $473.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.05.

In related news, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

