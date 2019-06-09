Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 97,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,138,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 679,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 66,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,058. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

